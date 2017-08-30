Gasoline caused fire that quickly spread from Youngstown garage

The fire started in the 200 block of Thornton Avenue around noon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters say a man working in his garage accidentally started a fire that spread to his house and a neighbor’s garage.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles away on Wednesday morning after the garage in the 200 block of Thornton Avenue caught fire.

It was completely destroyed, and the nearby house and a neighbor’s garage also received some damage.

According to the fire department, a man was working on a vehicle in the garage when he spilled gasoline onto a light. The heat from the light started a fire that quickly spread.

The man called the Youngstown Fire Department, but the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. It was declared a total loss, along with a vehicle and motorcycle inside the garage.

The man’s hand was injured as a result.

