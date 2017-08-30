Hubbard police looking for man suspected of 3 break-ins at businesses

Hubbard City Police are looking for information on a man that they believe broke into three businesses.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard City Police are looking for information on a man that they believe broke into three businesses.

Police said the man in the pictures broke into the Splash and Shine Car Wash on N. Main Street using a crowbar. Later, they discovered that someone also broke into the nearby Pizza Works and Morrow’s Auto Repair.

Anyone with information on the man pictured in surveillance photos is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Moffitt at 330-534-8153, ext. 3004.

Police said tips will be considered confidential.

