Joseph Wagner Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Joseph Wagner, 103, of Brookfield, died Wednesday afternoon, August 30, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home in Masury.

He was born on January 23, 1914 in Waters, Michigan, the son of the late Joseph and Martha Heugel Wagner. He had been a lifelong Trumbull county resident.

Joe retired in 1978, after 31 years of service as a welder and painter at General Fireproofing in Youngstown.

Joe was a member of North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Warren, where he attended Sunday school and Bible study.

He was an avid fisherman and fished every year with his wife, Edna, in Canada. Joe loved music and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by one daughter, Elaine (George) Fielding of Brookfield; two sons, James (Alice) Wagner of Maryville, Tennessee and Lloyd Wagner of Forest, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Rev. Kenneth (Donna) Fielding, Cheryl Fielding, Douglas (Melanie) Fielding and Matthew, Rebecca and Joseph Wagner; three great-grandchildren, Andrea, Allysa and Amanda and two great-great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Cadence.

His wife of nearly 72 years, Edna V. Myers Wagner, whom he married on June 29, 1940, preceded him in death on January 25, 2012. Three sisters and two brothers also have preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 2 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with his grandson, Pastor Kenneth Fielding, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 Noon service time on Saturday, September 2.

Burial will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Warren Citadel, 270 Franklin St. S.E., Warren, Ohio 44483 or to North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church memorial fund, 3855 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44483.

