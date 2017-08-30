Justin Moore to play Covelli Centre

The concert is scheduled for April 27, 2018

By Published:
Justin Moore to play the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music star Justin Moore just recently topped the charts for the sixth time with his recent hit “Somebody Else Will”,’ and now he is bringing his talent to the Covelli Centre.

The Covelli Centre and JAC Management announced Wednesday Moore will bring his Hell on a Highway Tour to Youngstown on April 27, 2018.

Ticket information will be released at a later date, according to JAC Management.

Dylan Scott will be Moore’s special guest.

Moore’s first number one single was “Small Town USA” in 2009. He is also known for his number one hit “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” released in 2015.

