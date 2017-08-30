Man sentenced for mooning Harbor Pet employees in Boardman

Harry Cooper, Jr., of Lowellville, was arrested on Friday on a warrant for public indecency charges

Harry Cooper, charged with public indecency in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to charges that he exposed himself to employees at Harbor Pet in Boardman.

Police identified Cooper as the suspect who put his bare buttocks against a window at the pet store in June. 

Employees told investigators that the man was unhappy because they wouldn’t open the door so that he could buy a can of crickets. The store didn’t open until 11 a.m., and Cooper arrived at 10:50 a.m.

Another employee, as well as a 2-year-old girl in the area, witnessed the incident, according to a police report.

Cooper was sentenced to six months of reporting probation and was ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. He was also ordered to stay away from Harbor Pet Center’s property.

