Margaret “Dolly” (Bellas) Gergely Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Margaret “Dolly” Gergely, 90, of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly in her residence of natural causes on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Dolly was born on January 29, 1927 to George and Elizabeth (Jacob) Bellas in Maybeury, West Virgnia, one of 12 children. At a young age her family moved to Hartford, Ohio.

She graduated valedictorian from Hartford High School class of 1945.

She worked at the former Westinghouse in Sharon in her younger years and then as a teller for First National Bank before retiring from McDowell Bank in 1985.

On August 14, 1948 she married her husband, Steve Gergely, who passed away March 18, 1993.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharpsville where she previously served as a deacon. She enjoyed her church family and the many friends she made over the years.

Dolly loved sports and was an avid Sharpsville Blue Devils fan. She rarely ever missed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events throughout the years. Dolly was also a devoted Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers fan whom she stood by through the good times and bad. She would often discuss the Cleveland sports games on the phone with her best friend, Mary Kay, who called every day to check in on her. Dolly had a love for nature and the outdoors. She especially liked feeding the birds in her backyard and looked forward to the annual arrival of a mother duck and her ducklings that would walk down from the neighbor’s pond. In her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband and neighborhood friends, often going to the mountains for a weekend of riding. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of a golf league at the former Birchwood Golf Course. Dolly loved to gamble and would often go with her son and daughter-in-law to nearby casinos. Family was most important to her and she cherished time with them, especially holidays when she would often cook her delicious stuffed cabbage. Most recently she celebrated her 90th birthday with a surprise party given by her daughter.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lori (David) Davis of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two very special grandchildren, Ben and Megan Davis; daughter-in-law, Nancy Gergely; three stepgrandchildren, Matt (Jayne) Kornbau, Brianne (Tony) Pozar, Allison (Gene) Healy; four stepgreat-grandchildren and younger brother Frank Bellas. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews who kept in contact with her throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Bellas; husband Steve Gergely; son, Jeff Gergely; infant daughter, Gayle Ann Gergely; sisters, Helen Donich, Mary Chizmar, Elizabeth Tatro and Ann Scholtmer; brothers, Joe, Andrew, George, Michael, John and Steve Bellas.

The family would like to thank the caring group of women who helped Dolly and her daughter during her recovery from surgery. Your kindness and compassion were greatly appreciated. Her wish was to stay in her home and that wish was honored.

Dolly will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Friends may call Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Carlin, officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville 603 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.