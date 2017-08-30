Mercer man charged in assault of 4-month old

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Mercer is facing felony charges in the assault of a 4-month-old child.

According to a police report, 23-year-old Michael Day is charged with aggravated assault after the child suffered several bone fractures, including 22 rib fractures.

Police say the assault happened at a home on Cunningham Street in Mercer Borough.

Police investigated the incident on August 22, but the report states that injuries were suffered between April 13, 2017 through August 20, 2017. Day was arrested August 25.

The case is pending a preliminary hearing, according to the report.