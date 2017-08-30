Opera Western Reserve Seeking Singers for 2018 production

Auditions will be held on Sept. 11 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Exterior shot of Stambaugh Auditorium.

The Opera Western Reserve will be holding additional auditions for Porgy & Bess, which will be presented in a semi-staged concert at Stambaugh Auditorium on Friday, March 9, 2018.

The following roles are open:

Mariah (contralto)
Lily/Strawberry Woman/Soloist (mezzo soprano)
Sportin’ Life (tenor)
Nelson/Chorus soloist (tenor)
Jim/Chorus soloist (baritone)
Robins (tenor/actor)
Peter (tenor/actor)
Undertaker (actor)

The roles must be cast with African American performers, under contractual agreement, according to a press release.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Marisa Zamary at 330-480-0693 or admasst@operawesternreserve.org

