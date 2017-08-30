Opera Western Reserve Seeking Singers for 2018 production

The Opera Western Reserve will be holding additional auditions for Porgy & Bess, which will be presented in a semi-staged concert at Stambaugh Auditorium on Friday, March 9, 2018.
The following roles are open:
Mariah (contralto)
Lily/Strawberry Woman/Soloist (mezzo soprano)
Sportin’ Life (tenor)
Nelson/Chorus soloist (tenor)
Jim/Chorus soloist (baritone)
Robins (tenor/actor)
Peter (tenor/actor)
Undertaker (actor)
The roles must be cast with African American performers, under contractual agreement, according to a press release.
Auditions will be held on Sept. 11 at Stambaugh Auditorium.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Marisa Zamary at 330-480-0693 or admasst@operawesternreserve.org