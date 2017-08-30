Patricia Ann “Gabby” Topley Streb Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – There will be a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6 at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral Church of St. Columba, for Patricia Ann Streb, 78, of Assumption Village, who died Wednesday afternoon, August 30, 2017 with her family at her side.

Patricia, known as “Gabby”, was born on April 25, 1939, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Maurer) Topley and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Rayen High School

She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. After her children were grown, Patricia worked for Answer Phone.

She loved her family and friends, entertaining and the holiday get-togethers. Patricia also loved to dance, especially the polka.

Her husband, Ralph James Streb, preceded her in death.

She leaves two daughters, Lori (Duane) Lindstrom of Peoria, Arizona and Cheryl (Lou) Leonelli of Youngstown; son, Ralph James (Sonia) Streb, Jr. of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Janice (Kyle) Abram, Ralph James Streb III, Ryan Streb and Lauren Lindstrom as well as one great-grandson, Grayson Joseph Abram. Patricia also leaves a sister, Marlene Bone of Hubbard.

Besides her parents and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Streb and two sisters, Delores Topley and Monica Jean Svagerko Sofranec.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 5 at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ben Hayek and the Intermediate Care Unit at the Assumption Village, the Spiritual Care Coordinator, Tom McGiffin and Hospice of the Valley.

