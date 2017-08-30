Patricia E. (Germann) Fox Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – On Thursday, August 30, 2017, Patricia E. “Patsy” (Germann) Fox, age 87, passed away in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

She was born on January 13, 1930 in Weirton, West Virginia, the daughter of Adam and Katherine (Walsh) Germann.

Patsy is survived by her beloved children, Raymond Rochford of Masury, Colleen (Tim) Kifer of Struthers, Kathleen (John) Strawbridge of Hubbard and Kathryn Forman of Hubbard; stepchildren, Homer (the Terry) Fox, Linda Coonpianta, Dimple (Dave) Taylor, Gary Fox, Karen (Frank) Borek and Kathy Waters; grandchildren, Raymond (Lindsey) Rochford, Adam (Kelly) Rochford, Chad (Jackie) Treharne, Deana Julia, Kimberly (Bobby) Foerster and Renee Rochford; stepgreat-grandchildren, Raymond (Joyce), Ronnie, Ricky (Lisa), Debbie, Kevin, Michael, Wendy, Heidi, Brian, Shawn, Ty, Tracy, Sky and Crystal; brother, James (Dee) German of Warren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husbands, Reed Fox in 1981 and Raymond Rochford in 1958; son, Timothy Rochford; grandson, Timothy Strawbridge and siblings, Donald Germann and Kathleen Root.

Patsy was a stay-at-home mom and raised her large family. Her favorite outside interest was her bowling league at Bellwick Bowling Alley in Hubbard.

Arrangements handled by ​Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Send online condolences to Patsy’s family by visiting ​www.cremateohio.com.