CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 171st Canfield Fair kicked off on Wednesday.

See photos from the weekend’s events below:

Photos: Canfield Fair 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery South Range High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. South Range High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. South Range High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. Poland High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. Poland High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. The Western Reserve High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. The Western Reserve High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. The Western Reserve High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. Jackson Milton High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. Jackson Milton High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair. Jackson Milton High School cheerleaders perform at the Canfield Fair.

Important Canfield Fair links

View another guide:

Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Go back to the Canfield Fair Digital Guide

View interactive radar on WKBN.com