Plans to reopen Lawrence Couty Youth Development Center fall through

State Representative Aaron Bernstine said the buyers were unable to secure financing for the project

New Castle Youth Development Center, Shenango Township

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The buyer of the Youth Development Center in Lawrence County is not going to make the final payment.

Hira Educational Services of North America can’t get financing for the final amount, which is close to $400,000, according to State Representative Aaron Bernstine.

The 145-acre property was going to be used for a youth intervention center by the potential buyer. That the deal has fallen through, however.

Bernstine said he believed that political pressure that was put on Hira led to the company’s failure to get financing.

“I think this is a good thing for Lawrence County, and the big reason this is a good thing for Lawrence County is that we’re now going to be able to go out and recruit a business that’s going to come onto this property,” he said. “We’re going to work very hard to recruit somebody to come here that’s going to produce good-paying jobs for folks in our area.”

Hira planned to reopen the facility as an intervention center but the township questioned possible collusion between bidders.

