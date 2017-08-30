Police: Man overdosed at Poland home while watching kids

Ryan Kosek is charged with possession of heroin and child endangering

By Published:
Ryan Kosek, charged with two counts of child endangering, drug possession and having drug abuse instruments.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing child endangering and drug charges after police say he overdosed on heroin while he was left with his children in Poland.

Ryan Kosek was found unresponsive in the bathroom after his wife came home. She put him under a cold shower, thinking it would revive him, according to police.

When that didn’t work, she called 911. Kosek was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police said Kosek’s 1- and 2-year-old children were home with him at the time.

Kosek appeared in a Struthers court on Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $6,500, and a trial was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 6.

 

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s