Property management company looking for candidates at Liberty job fair

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township

By Published: Updated:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Local property management company Universal Development is holding a job fair Thursday at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty Township for multiple openings.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at the facility on Belmont Avenue.

Universal Development is looking for property managers, manager trainees, maintenance technicians, and construction laborers.

The company offers health insurance and other benefits.

They ask that you bring your resume and be able to pass a drug test.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s