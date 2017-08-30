Robert D. Smith Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Robert D. Smith, age 87, of Andover, Ohio, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his home, with his family at his side.

He was born on April 3, 1930 in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of Charlie O. and Jennie G. (Green) Smith.

A resident of Andover since 1974, Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years retiring as master sergeant in 1974. His service was in but not limited to Ohio, Hawaii, Washington, Libya and California.

In earlier years, he was active in Boy Scouts and served as scout leader and was active in the Pymatuning Valley Music Boosters where he served as treasurer.

He served the Village of Andover as Councilman for many years and was Mayor of Andover from 1998-1999. Mr. Smith also designed the flag for the Village of Andover.

He was active throughout the years with various Methodist churches and has served as Sunday school teacher.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Carol L. (Wood) Smith, whom he married on April 9, 1955 of Andover; his two daughters, Renee D. Harris of Mesa, Arizona and Cheryl (Donald) Smith Vinroe of Andover, Ohio; his one son, Thad D. (Ellen) Smith of Marietta, Georgia; his eight grandchildren, LaQuan, Justin, Courtney, Chivonne, Jessica, Jared, Zachary and Alyssa as well as his 11 great-grandchildren, Ayanna, Zaria, Cierra, Xavien, Colbie, Jacob, Mason, Michael, Alexis, Bryce and Zane.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Michael Harris; a great-grandson, Kellen Joseph Timblin; two sisters, Myra Rose Smith and Janet Smith and two brothers, Charles Smith and William Lee Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 5 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.