Several shots fired at house in Youngstown with children inside

A couple and four children were asleep inside the house when they heard gunshots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after several shots were fired into a house on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 11:55 p.m. Monday to a house in the 100 block of E. Avondale Ave. on reports of shots fired.

A couple living in the house said they were asleep when they were awakened by gunfire.

Police recovered six bullets from inside the house and 17 shell casings were found in front of the house from two different firearms.

Four children were asleep in the house at the time of the gunshots. No one was injured.

