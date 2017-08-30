Storm Team 27: Comfortable, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for a few showers lingers Wednesday and Thursday. Remnants of Harvey could bring wet weather to the Valley for the holiday weekend. We’ll be watching the track of that closely over the next several days.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 77

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. Isolated t-storm possible. (30%)

High: 74

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Watching Harvey. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 78 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 51