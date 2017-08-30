Teen jailed after loaded handgun found at Ohio school

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) – A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at a central Ohio high school.

The gun was found during a search of bags inside a classroom Tuesday at Sidney High School after a girl told a teacher about a text message chain that said a ninth-grader had showed other students a gun.

School officials pinpointed a classroom where they believed the gun was, told students to leave and found the weapon.

The Sidney schools superintendent says no threats were made. He said the teen claimed that he’d forgotten the gun was in his backpack.

Sidney is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.