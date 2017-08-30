Warren man found guilty in 3-year-old’s death

Police said Arthur Harper was babysitting his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma

By Published: Updated:
Arthur Harper, Warren, charged with murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man has been found guilty of three felony charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy almost two years ago.

The jury found 44-year-old Arthur Harper guilty of murder, felonious assault, and child endangering after about an hour of deliberation.

Harper’s trial lasted three days. On Tuesday, the little boy’s mother and a Warren police detective took the stand as witnesses against Harper.

Police said he was babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma. He later died at the hospital.

Harper could face 15 years to life in prison.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s