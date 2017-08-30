Youngstown City Schools adjusts start times for new school year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes resume on Tuesday for Youngstown City School District students, and students will be adjusting to new start times.

Chaney High School begins classes at 9:25 a.m. The first bell will ring at 9:20 a.m., changed from last year’s 8 a.m. Dismissal is at 4:30 p.m.

At East High School, first period will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the first bell will ring at 9:05 a.m. The last period of the day will end at 4:20 p.m. and students have until 4:30 p.m. to be out of the building or at the or after-school activity.

“High school students are involved in so many activities: sports, band, theater,” said CEO Krish Mohip in a press release. “Those activities can run into early evening and then students have to do homework. A later start time will give those students a better chance at getting a little more sleep so they can come to school each morning ready to do their best.”

Students at the district’s nine pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade schools will start classes at 8:15 a.m. Dismissal will be at 4:30 p.m. Those schools are Paul C. Bunn, Kirkmere, Volney, Harding, Martin Luther King, William Holmes McGuffey, Taft, Williamson and Wilson.

Youngstown Early College High School starts at 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2:30 p.m. Rayen Early College Intermediate School students will arrive at school at 7:30 a.m. with dismissal at 2:50 p.m.

There is information on students’ bus stops and bus numbers on the district’s website at http://www.ycsd.org. To access it, go to “Departments” at the top of the page and scroll down to “Transportation.” Then, follow directions for the E-Link Parent Portal to find a student’s bus assignment information.

Bus routes are being finalized as student addresses are confirmed and updated. Postcards with student bus assignment information will be mailed to YCSD students’ homes soon.

