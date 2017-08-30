Youngstown police identify man shot, killed in car on Chicago Ave.

Related Coverage Police: Man dies after overnight shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in Youngstown early Tuesday morning.

Tyreese Lynch, 22, was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Chicago Avenue. Police said the Youngstown man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, and no further details were available on Wednesday morning.

Youngstown Police asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 330-742-8929. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.