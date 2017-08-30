Youngstown police identify man shot, killed in car on Chicago Ave.

Tyreese Lynch, 22, was found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning

By Published: Updated:
Tyreese Lynch, Youngstown shooting victim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in Youngstown early Tuesday morning. 

Tyreese Lynch, 22, was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Chicago Avenue. Police said the Youngstown man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, and no further details were available on Wednesday morning.

Youngstown Police asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 330-742-8929. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s