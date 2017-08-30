YSU non-teaching employee union authorizes possible strike

YSU professors authorized a strike if they don't reach an agreement last week

ACE voted to authorize a possible strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A second union at Youngstown State University authorized a vote to strike if contract talks aren’t settled.

Ninety percent of the Association for Classified Employees union voted yesterday for the strike authorization.

ACE represents many of the university’s non-teaching employees.

The university’s professors are also threatening to walk off the job.

A union spokesperson said they haven’t had a raise in six years — and they’re worried about job security.

Their contract expired Aug. 15.

The union has at least three more bargaining sessions scheduled.

