YSU non-teaching employee union authorizes possible strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A second union at Youngstown State University authorized a vote to strike if contract talks aren’t settled.

Ninety percent of the Association for Classified Employees union voted yesterday for the strike authorization.

ACE represents many of the university’s non-teaching employees.

The university’s professors are also threatening to walk off the job.

A union spokesperson said they haven’t had a raise in six years — and they’re worried about job security.

Their contract expired Aug. 15.

The union has at least three more bargaining sessions scheduled.