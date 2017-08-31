2017 Big 22: Aniello Buzzacco, South Range

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Buzzacco returns after rushing 60 times for 474 yards as a junior. He also threw for 604 yards and finished 2016 with 20 total touchdowns.

Question: What is your strength as a player?

Answer: I think my strength is just that the defense doesn’t know what I’m going to do. They don’t know if I am going to hand off the ball. They don’t know if I am going to throw the ball, or I can run. I know I’m a pretty good runner when I have the ball in open field. I can make moves. I can truck, but I know my passing is very accurate and I can throw it pretty far. So, I think, all-around, I’m a key asset. You just don’t know what I’m capable of.

Question: Is there a player that you have modeled yourself after?

Answer: I would say my throwing would probably be based off of Bret Favre. I’m a Green Bay Packer fan so I was always really liking Bret Favre. He was always a role model to me. I just remember watching how he throws, how he plays. He would just run the ball. He wouldn’t care if he got hit. I just love that because that is what football is.

Name: Aniello Buzzacco

Position: Quarterback

Grade: Senior

School: South Range Raiders

