Austintown Police: 30 grams of cocaine found during traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police arrested a Youngstown man that they believe was selling cocaine.

Michael Rivers, 34, faces several criminal charges.

He was stopped at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation in the township. According to a police report, Rivers appeared nervous, and when asked to step out of the car, he ran from officers on Mahoning Avenue.

Rivers was arrested after he tripped and fell on the sidewalk, according to the report.

Police said he was found with a large amount of money in his pocket as well as two Oxycodone pills, which were folded between a lottery ticket. In the car, police reported finding $796 in cash, four bags of cocaine, a scale and several bags.

Police said the cocaine seized weighed 30 grams.

During his arrest, police said Rivers became sick and vomited. The report noted that he may have swallowed some evidence.

Rivers is charged with trafficking in cocaine, drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.

Wednesday, bond was set at $30,000, and Rivers is scheduled to appear in court again on September 6.