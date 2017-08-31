Caney “Flu” A. Fluharty Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Caney “Flu” A. Fluharty, 60, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on December 21, 1956 in Jefferson County, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and Beulah (Postlewaite) Fluharty.

Flu was a graduate of Buckeye Local High School and retired from Concord Steel Corporation.

He was a member of the BRMC Motorcycle Club.

Flu had a passion for his motorcycles, most wouldn’t understand. He lived, breathed and dreamt about his bikes and what his next project would be. He was a magnet for new ideas and how to bring them to life in a whole new aspect.

For those that knew him, he was a great friend and brother. For those who didn’t get the opportunity to know him, you missed out on the best of the best.

He loved his club through good, bad and trying times and would have never been anywhere else. Most of all, he was proud of his sons and all of their accomplishments and was looking forward to seeing the next chapter in their lives.

He was a self taught carpenter, mechanic, electrician and an excellent chef. Flu was always experimenting when it came to cooking. He was also a bike builder, designer, DJ and Rev. “Flu”.

Memories of Flu will be carried on by his wife, Kathryn “Stinky” Fluharty of Leavittsburg, Ohio, whom he married on May 25, 1996; four sons, Robert (Bethany) Fluharty of Warren, Ohio, Michael (Ashley) Fluharty of Howland Township, Ohio, Benjamin Gedeon of Warren, Ohio and Jeremy Gedeon of Warren, Ohio and sister, Joyce Brown Fluharty of Virginia.

Besides his parents, Caney was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, Wayne and Cecil Fluharty and his first wife and mother of Robert and Michael, Penny.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5 at the BRMC Motorcycle Clubhouse, 571 Homeview Avenue, Leavittsburg.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4 at the BRMC Motorcycle Clubhouse.

Interment will be held in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.