Cavs owner vows to never move team from Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is promising to “never” move his NBA team from Cleveland.

Earlier this week, he scrapped plans for a $140 million renovation of Quicken Loans Arena, prompting speculation he might leave the city when his lease expires in 2027.

He says on Twitter he wants to “put any silly rumors to rest. He adds that he “will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that’s unconditional.”

While Gilbert insists he won’t move the team, there’s always the possibility he could sell. Gilbert has owned the franchise since 2005 and guided it to a championship in 2016.

These have been turbulent months for the Cavs. They lost to Golden State in the NBA Finals, general manager David Griffin left and star guard Kyrie Irving was traded. And now the Cavs enter a season with LeBron James’ future in doubt.

