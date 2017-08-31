Elaine H. Topfer Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman for Elaine H. Topfer who died early Thursday morning, August 31 at her residence.

Elaine was born September 3, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gizella (Kopachy) Hanko and was a lifelong area resident.

She was the secretary/treasurer of the Topfer Oil Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1997.

Elaine was an avid golfer and enjoyed sewing, quilting and the outdoors.

Her husband, G. Clifford Topfer, whom she married April 4, 1964, died February 20, 2010.

She leaves two daughters, Leona K. McClaskey of Salem and April Topfer of San Rafael, California; two grandchildren, Heather and Megan McClaskey and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Paisley and Stella. Elaine also leaves a sister, Patricia Chester of Warren and a brother, Richard Hanko of Fort Myers, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Elaine’s passion was animal care, as she volunteered at Angels for Animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes to take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

