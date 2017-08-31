George R. Crevier Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – George R. Crevier, 73, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born January 6, 1944, in Oakville Ontario, Canada, the son of the late George W. and Nellie (Perciville) Crevier.

On July 17, 1965, George married the former Sandra Dietelbach. She survives him.

George was a veteran of the Canadian Navy, volunteered at the Warren Township Fire Department for 18 years and was a member of the Cleveland North Coast P.T. Cruiser Club since 2004. He retired from U.S. Safety Gear Company after 14 years of service and owned and operated Canoe City in Leavittsburg.

He was also a member and Trustee of the Braceville Christian Church.

George enjoyed fishing, car shows, playing cards and games with family and friends but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memories of George will be carried on by his wife, Sandy Crevier of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Richard (Barbara) Crevier of Champion, Ohio; daughter, April Crevier of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, James Griffeth, Elizabeth Crevier, Megan Crevier and Nelliana Crevier. He is also survived by several cousins in Canada, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, September 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to the Braceville Christian Church, 4387 Church Street SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

A special thanks to Dr. Negrete and his team of doctors and nurses with CDC of Youngstown.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.