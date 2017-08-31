Harold “Bud” E. Monroe Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be funeral services held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, for Harold “Bud” E. Monroe, 82, of Austintown, who died early Thursday morning, August 31, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Bud was born on December 31, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas P. and Dorothy Wylam Monroe.

He was a self-employed plumber and pipe fitter. He also previously was employed with Republic Steel Corporation in the same capacity.

Bud had attended Grace Lutheran Church.

He was a member of the Properties Committee at Camp Stambaugh, Boy Scouts of America.

Bud was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, both locally and in Canada. He also enjoyed cooking and traveling but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Bud is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Shirley L. Richards, whom he married on September 29, 1955; his daughter, Wendy J. (David, Jr.) Leonhart of Austintown; his son, Brett E. (Emma) Monroe of Hubert, North Carolina; his brother, Richard Tracey of Tempe, Arizona; his sisters, Shirle (Rod) Wylam of Youngstown and Dorothy Cipriano of Austintown; his grandsons, Nathan (Stefanie) Hudzik and Tyler Leonhart as well as his great-granddaughter, Adelina Hudzik.

Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Allen.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 at the funeral home, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family and Friends may send online condolences to the Monroe family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.