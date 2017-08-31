High School Football Power Rankings – Week 1

1. South Range (1-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders take over the top spot after a convincing win against their biggest rival in Week One, on high school football’s biggest stage.

South Range opened their new stadium with a 37-14 victory over Springfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.

The Raider’s big three had quite a debut: Senior quarterback Aniello Buzzacco threw three touchdown passes, senior wideout Mathias Combs scored three times, and senior tailback Peyton Remish racked up 196 yards rushing.

We’ll see what South Range can do for an encore in Week Two when they travel to Western Reserve.

2.) Struthers (1-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Wildcats bump up four spots to Number Two after another lopsided win against Liberty in Week One. Struthers has now outscored the Leopards in season openers by an average of 30 points per game over the last 3 years.

Junior tailback Willie Mitchell accounted for over 100 yards rushing and scored twice in the latest meeting.

The next test for the Cats will be Crestview in Week Two.

3.) Warren JFK (1-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The defending Division VII State Champs started the 2017 season with a win over Champion in our WKBN Thursday Game of the Week.

The Eagles got a big game from sophomore tailback Jordan Edmondson, who rushed for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 42-21 victory.

JFK will get a tough test in Week Two when LaBrae comes to Mollenkopf Stadium this Friday night.

4.) Western Reserve (1-0)

Previous Rank: #8

It was an impressive start to the season for the Blue Devils, who knocked off Columbiana 34-3.

Ohio State recruit Jack Cappabianca rushed for 113 yards on just 9 carries and scored on the Devil’s 1st offensive play.

The victory was their most dominant season opener since 2014, when they beat the Clippers 47-12. Western Reserve went on to win 11 games that year and reached the Regional Championship game.

Next up, the Devils will take on the Number-One ranked team in our Power Rankings — South Range.

5.) Sharpsville (1-0)

Previous Rank: #9

The Blue Devils had the most dominant Week One win over any team we cover in Western Pennsylvania, and that’s why they hold the highest ranking.

Sharpsville blanked West Middlesex, 49-0, racked up over 400 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers.

Head coach Paul Piccirilli is now just six wins shy of 300 for his career, and the next opportunity to add to that total will come this Friday against Lakeview.

6.) Wilmington (1-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Hounds knocked off our top-ranked team last Friday night, so they enter this week 6th in our Power Rankings.

Wilmington ran for 267 yards as a team, scoring 21 second half points to secure that 21-7 victory over Sharon. The Hounds defense recorded three interceptions and held Ziyon Strickland, the county’s most decorated receiver, to just five catches for 47 yards.

Wilmington will look to add another win to the resume at West Middlesex this Friday night.

7.) Girard (1-0)

Previous Rank: #10

The Indians offense did not disappoint in their Week One 47-24 victory over Niles.

Junior quarterback Mark Waid racked up 261 yards passing, 119 yards rushing and accounted for five touchdowns in that win.

Next up, Girard will face Hubbard, a team they haven’t beaten in five years, and an Eagle’s squad that has outscored them by a combined 105 points over the last three meetings.

8.) Canfield (1-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Cardinals force their way into the Power Rankings this week after a very impressive 48-28 win in Week One over Louisville.

Canfield’s new quarterback Vinny Fiorenza had quite a debut with over 350 yards rushing!

The road ahead will not get easier, though. Canfield’s next five opponents were all big winners in Week One.

Alliance, Chardon, Lakeside, Struthers, and Boardman all outscored their opponents, by a combined average of 35 points per game.

9.) Sharon (0-1)

Previous Rank: #1

The Tigers tumble eight spots in our Power Rankings after a 21-7 loss to Wilmington in Week One.

It was a quiet night for Sharon’s two biggest offensive weapons. Tailback Jordan Wilson managed just 45 yards rushing on 15 carries, and wideout Ziyon Strickland caught five passes for 47 yards.

Sharon can bounce back this Friday night when they host Reynolds, a team they’ve beaten in nine of last 10 meetings.

10.) East Palestine (0-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Bulldogs did not win in Week One, but they were still impressive.

Junior quarterback Parker Sherry threw for 220 yards, rushed for 139 yards and accounted for all four Bulldog’s touchdowns in their 34-28 loss to Salem in our WKBN Game of the Week.

East Palestine will look to bounce back in their home opener against Perry this Friday night.