Highway Patrol will focus on impaired drivers over Labor Day weekend

Fifteen crashes were reported over Labor Day weekend in 2016, and four were OVI-related

By Published: Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will focus on enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from the roadways over Labor Day weekend.

Last year, over the Labor Day weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes killing 15 people. Four of those crashes were OVI related and five of those deaths were from not wearing a seatbelt. There were 749 OVI arrests that weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is always a primary focus,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and we are dedicated to protecting and serving the motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

Highway Patrol advised that travelers plan ahead, allow extra time, follow traffic laws, share the road with other drivers and wear a seat belt.

The 2017 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday at 12 a.m. and ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. Highway Patrol will report statewide fatalities on their website, statepatrol.ohio.gov., Facebook and Twitter.

Drivers are advised to call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s