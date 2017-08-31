Highway Patrol will focus on impaired drivers over Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will focus on enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from the roadways over Labor Day weekend.

Last year, over the Labor Day weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes killing 15 people. Four of those crashes were OVI related and five of those deaths were from not wearing a seatbelt. There were 749 OVI arrests that weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is always a primary focus,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and we are dedicated to protecting and serving the motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

Highway Patrol advised that travelers plan ahead, allow extra time, follow traffic laws, share the road with other drivers and wear a seat belt.

The 2017 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday at 12 a.m. and ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. Highway Patrol will report statewide fatalities on their website, statepatrol.ohio.gov., Facebook and Twitter.

Drivers are advised to call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.