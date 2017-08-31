Irving doesn’t mention LeBron in his goodbye to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyrie Irving did not mention LeBron James, now his former teammate, while thanking Cleveland fans after his trade to Boston was finalized.

Irving, who is now officially a member of the Celtics after the teams completed a blockbuster deal that had stalled, posted a lengthy thank-you note and video on his Instagram account Thursday. While somewhat vague about his intentions, the All-Star guard explained some the reasons that led to him requesting the Cavaliers trade him following six seasons – and three straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Irving also thanked Gilbert and Cleveland’s ownership group for taking “a chance on a 19-year-old kid that was coming off a stubbed right toe, of being in a very, very immature place at the time.”

He did not acknowledge his relationship with James, with whom he won an NBA title.

