Kids take to Canfield Fair for Day 2 of activities, competitions

The day kicked off with a local marching band competition

Thursday was the second day of the Canfield Fair, and it was all about the kids.

The day kicked off with a local marching band competition, as several area bands came to the grandstand to show off their talent and school pride.

At the other end of the fairgrounds, hundreds of kids took to roller coasters. Others tried their hand at strength competitions and collected their prizes.

Fairgoers said they love how the fair accommodates both kids and adults.

“I think this year is like one of the even better years, because there are tents and benches for parents and grandparents to sit on,” mom Leslie Crogan said.

“I can relax,” said Leo Becker, a grandpa. “We feel safe, the children feel safe and this is a wonderful, safe atmosphere for children and grandchildren.”

