Liberty Township’s new ambulance to help with emergency response

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township has new safety equipment.

Officials showed off their new ambulance on Thursday.

They were able to purchase the emergency vehicle through grant money. The ambulance will replace an older one and should be in service for the next five to seven years.

The Liberty Fire Department responds to an average of 2,200 to 2,500 calls per year, with most of them being medical calls.

Liberty Township Fire Chief August Birch, Jr. said the new purchase should help them in their work.

“Fire Department-related EMS can get to their residence a lot faster than, you know, outside ambulance agencies because they are not staffed in our township,” Birch said.