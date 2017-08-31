Mahoning County indictments: August 31, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 31, 2017:
Willie Hendrix: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder with repeat violent offender specifications (superceding indictment)
Treyvonne Dill: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Michael Joseph Cole: Receiving stolen property
Terry Marks: Domestic violence
Robert A. White, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of a credit card
Steven Ervin: Burglary
Demario Hoyt: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Michael Sullivan and Anthony Harris: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Jelani S. Freeman: Aggravated possession of drugs
Lakeelan Brown and Dai’Ryon Mitchell: Carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Kevin Wiles: Aggravated possession of drugs
Danielle Melnik: Theft
Perry Hudson: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Clarissa Luckey: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of heroin
Robert Allen Stipetich: Possession of heroin
Harry Wynn, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob T. Dicarlo: Two counts of theft
Matthew L. Earl: Importuning and possession of criminal tools
Donnell Jeroda Meeks: Robbery, theft and falsification
Jamal D. Wingo: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drugs
Thomas E. Moore, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and stopping after an accident
Braylon Richardson: Possession of cocaine
Rufus Barnett: Possession of cocaine
Danielle Moore: Possession of cocaine
Jedediah Thomas: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Megan Thompson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Young: Possession of cocaine
Juwuan Howell: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine
Manteen Abdullah: Failure to verify current address and failure to notify change of address
Mark Cartwright: Two counts of vandalism
Craig Cole: Three counts of gross sexual imposition
Ronald Paris: Escape
Robert Houston Jones, Jr.: Two counts of rape and one count of public indecency
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.