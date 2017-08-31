Mahoning County indictments: August 31, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 31, 2017:

Willie Hendrix: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder with repeat violent offender specifications (superceding indictment)

Treyvonne Dill: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Michael Joseph Cole: Receiving stolen property

Terry Marks: Domestic violence

Robert A. White, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of a credit card

Steven Ervin: Burglary

Demario Hoyt: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Michael Sullivan and Anthony Harris: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jelani S. Freeman: Aggravated possession of drugs

Lakeelan Brown and Dai’Ryon Mitchell: Carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Kevin Wiles: Aggravated possession of drugs

Danielle Melnik: Theft

Perry Hudson: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Clarissa Luckey: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of heroin

Robert Allen Stipetich: Possession of heroin

Harry Wynn, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob T. Dicarlo: Two counts of theft

Matthew L. Earl: Importuning and possession of criminal tools

Donnell Jeroda Meeks: Robbery, theft and falsification

Jamal D. Wingo: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drugs

Thomas E. Moore, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and stopping after an accident

Braylon Richardson: Possession of cocaine

Rufus Barnett: Possession of cocaine

Danielle Moore: Possession of cocaine

Jedediah Thomas: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Megan Thompson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Young: Possession of cocaine

Juwuan Howell: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

Manteen Abdullah: Failure to verify current address and failure to notify change of address

Mark Cartwright: Two counts of vandalism

Craig Cole: Three counts of gross sexual imposition

Ronald Paris: Escape

Robert Houston Jones, Jr.: Two counts of rape and one count of public indecency

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

