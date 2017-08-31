Man charged with accepting bribes for driver’s licenses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee accepted bribes in exchange for allowing more than 30 drivers on the road without proper documents and driving tests.

Citing a court indictment, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2wVdSoh ) Henry Gibbs was paid close to $14,000 between April 2014 and May 2015 for driver’s licenses.

Prosecutors say Gibbs was paid by a middleman, 30-year-old Bakary Camara. Camara would allegedly accept from $1,500 to $3,000 from clients before handing falsified documents to Gibbs at a Department of Transportation driver’s license center in Philadelphia.

Both men are facing federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

A spokeswoman for PennDOT says Gibbs is no longer employed there.

Attorneys for both Gibbs and Camara have declined to comment.

