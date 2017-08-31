Red Cross: 32 volunteers come from Western Pa., more coming

The Red Cross reported that 32,000 Texans spent Tuesday night in one of more than 230 shelters

The American Red Cross serving Central Texas opened a shelter to flood victims at Parker Lane United Methodist Church Sunday, May 29, 2016. (KXAN File Photo)

Pa. (WKBN) – Red Cross Western Pennsylvania reported that 32,000 Texans spent Tuesday night in one of more than 230 shelters Tuesday night, and the number could rise as more people are rescued from the floods.

The Red Cross has more than 1,500 volunteers from across the nation on the ground in the area, according to a press release, and more are expected to arrive.

The  American Red Cross Western Pennsylvania Region currently has 37 people and four of our Emergency Response Vehicles currently deployed.

People who want to help Hurricane Harvey victims are encouraged to do at least one of the following:

Become a Red Cross volunteer – You will be trained by Red Cross. You won’t be deployed to Texas right away, you can serve in your local community and then will be eligible to deploy during future relief operations.

Make a monetary donation – The best way to support the relief effort is by making a monetary donation to the Red Cross. You can donate online at redcross.org, send a check to your local Red Cross office, or can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donate Blood – Summer always brings a shortage of blood and a disaster such as Hurricane Harvey often makes the situation worse. Find a blood drive near you by visiting redcross.org.

