Rep. Bill Johnson stops in Salem, touts Trump presidency

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson was in the Valley Thursday listening to constituents and touting President Donald Trump’s record.

Johnson met with members of the Kiwanis Club in Salem, where he talked about healthcare reform, the President’s plan to cut taxes and the threat from North Korea.

Johnson said that while there is still much to do in Washington, he said Congress is working with the President despite reports to the contrary.

“Congress — with working with the President — did you know as of the sixth of June, more legislation had been passed and signed into law than the previous past four administrations at the same point in the presidency,” Johnson said. “More than Bush, more than Obama and more than the Clinton’s.”

Johnson also talked about his goal locally to bring broadband internet to outlying areas, saying that the digital divide is a critical problem in many areas of Ohio.