Rep. Bill Johnson stops in Salem, touts Trump presidency

Johnson met with members of the Kiwanis Club in Salem

By Published:
Valley Republican Congressman Bill Johnson.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson was in the Valley Thursday listening to constituents and touting President Donald Trump’s record.

Johnson met with members of the Kiwanis Club in Salem, where he talked about healthcare reform, the President’s plan to cut taxes and the threat from North Korea.

Johnson said that while there is still much to do in Washington, he said Congress is working with the President despite reports to the contrary.

“Congress — with working with the President — did you know as of the sixth of June, more legislation had been passed and signed into law than the previous past four administrations at the same point in the presidency,” Johnson said. “More than Bush, more than Obama and more than the Clinton’s.”

Johnson also talked about his goal locally to bring broadband internet to outlying areas, saying that the digital divide is a critical problem in many areas of Ohio.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s