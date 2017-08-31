Stella V. Binko Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Stella V. Binko, 102, who passed away Thursday afternoon, August 31.

Stella was born June 2, 1915, in Campbell, the daughter of Valentine and Veronica Krzys Bienko.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Stella retired from General Electric after many years of service.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church.

Stella leaves to cherish her memory her many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Elson, Valeria Sweetko, Loretta Kaffel, Wanda Synowka and Virginia Crnarich and her brothers, Michael Binko, Alfred Bienko and Theodore Binko.

The Binko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday morning, September 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Stella’s family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.