Storm Team 27: Chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for a shower lingers Thursday. Remnants of Harvey could bring wet weather to the Valley for the holiday weekend, particularly on Saturday. We will continue tracking exactly when you can expect those showers.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 70

Friday: Cloudy and cooler.

High: 64 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Watching Harvey. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

High: 75 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 49