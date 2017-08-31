Storm Team 27: Dry conditions expected for Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Heading into the overnight hours we are expecting dry conditions. It will be chilly, lows will dip into the upper 40s. Then tomorrow our highs wont get out of the 60s.

We are tracking what is left of Harvey and we could get some rain from that system. We are not expecting any major flooding here with the rain Saturday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 66

Friday night: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Harvey. (60%)

Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Harvey. (60%)

High: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (40%)

High: 70 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 49