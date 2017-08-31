Storm Team 27: Light rain ends, cooler afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The chance for a shower lingers early this afternoon. Remnants of Harvey could bring wet weather to the Valley for the holiday weekend, particularly on Saturday. We will continue tracking exactly when you can expect those showers.

FORECAST

 

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower early afternoon. (30%)
High: 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy.  Low: 48

Friday: Cloudy and cooler.
High: 64   Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Watching Harvey. (60%)
High: 69   Low: 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy.
High: 75   Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 81   Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 73  Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 65  Low: 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy.  High:  66  Low: 49

