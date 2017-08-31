Tebow plans to play in Mets’ system in ’18, callup uncertain

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets’ system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.

The Class A St. Lucie Mets finish play Sunday, and the 30-year-old Tebow says future plans are still being determined. It is not clear whether a big league callup to the out-of-contention Mets is a possibility for the 30-year-old outfielder.

Tebow played in two levels of Class A ball for the Mets this season. He was hitting a combined .222 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs in 123 games going into Thursday night.