Tebow plans to play in Mets’ system in ’18, callup uncertain

Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets' system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season

Tim Tebow talks during a press conference after his first instructional league baseball game for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals instructional club Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow says he plans to return to the New York Mets’ system next year after struggling for a long stretch in his first minor league season.

The Class A St. Lucie Mets finish play Sunday, and the 30-year-old Tebow says future plans are still being determined. It is not clear whether a big league callup to the out-of-contention Mets is a possibility for the 30-year-old outfielder.

Tebow played in two levels of Class A ball for the Mets this season. He was hitting a combined .222 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs in 123 games going into Thursday night.

