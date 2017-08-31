Trial for man charged in deadly Howland shooting to begin soon

Nasser Hamad is charged with capital murder and attempted murder stemming from the February shooting at his Howland home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial for a Howland man accused of killing two people and injuring three during a shooting at his home earlier this year is now just six weeks away.

Nasser Hamad was back in a Trumbull County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his final pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors recently filed a motion in the case, asking the judge to prohibit the defense from introducing expert testimony regarding Hamad’s claim of self-defense.

He is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder stemming from the February shooting at his property off of Route 46.

Joshua Willams, 20, and Josh Haber, 19, were killed. Three others were injured.

Hamad’s family said he was just trying to protect himself.

“This is for anyone — a homeowner, any gun owner in Trumbull County. Please come support Nasser Hamad. This is about everyone, everyone that wants to protect his own home. Nasser Hamad was at his home,” said Mike Hamad, Nasser’s brother.

Nasser Hamad will be back in court next month for a suppression hearing. His trial is set to begin October 11.

