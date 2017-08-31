Trumbull Co. foster child with new liver $30K away from new home with siblings

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County foster child who received a new liver in 2015 will hopefully be receiving a new home soon — big enough for her and her siblings. But they still need your help to complete the project.

Little Jamie and her biological brother will be reunited with their two biological sisters once an addition is completed on their adoptive family’s home.

Trumbull County Children Services said the addition is needed because the family’s three-bedroom home isn’t large enough to comply with state adoption rules.

Construction is already underway.

Children Services and a group called “Home for Kids: Child and Family Solutions” accepted a $10,000 check from the Cafaro Foundation on Thursday to put toward their “A Home for Jamie and Her Siblings” campaign.

Marilyn Pape, with Children Services, said they’re hoping to get the kids into their forever home soon.

“They visit here but they want to stay. When they have to leave, they cry because it’s time to go to their foster home. And they have a wonderful foster home and they like the foster home, but they want to be in their forever home.”

They’re still $30,000 short of where they need to be to complete the project. The goal is to raise the rest of the money by October 1 so the children can have a home for Christmas.

