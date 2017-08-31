Trumbull County indictments: August 29, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 29, 2017:
Trint Cellars: Murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications
Richard Olsen Robson: Six counts of rape
Donald Jay “DJ” Bonetti: Six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition
Christopher J. Edwards: Five counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and unauthorized use of a vehicle
Angela Jean Ferris: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs with vehicle forfeiture
Will Edward Rulong: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture specifications
Noelle Ellen Bonini: Breaking and entering and criminal damaging or endangering
Heather Ann Bako: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest
Austin Allen Moore: Possession of heroin and cocaine
Hubert H. Flowers, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability
Kevin J. Summers: Breaking and entering and domestic violence
Nathaniel D. Clark, III: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Gregory Allen Frampton: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and forgery
Dominic F. Talanca, II: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Cory Joseph Caimona: Possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance analog
Anthony James Whitacre: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Brandon Scott Soles: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Eric Delshaun Harsch: Failure to register with the sheriff, failure to notify sheriff of change of address and burglary
Keitsa Renee D. Harvey: Harassment with a bodily substance
Karl David Owens: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with vehicle forfeiture
Matthew D. Wrightsman: Possession of heroin
Brandon J. Pugh: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
Avery Lynn Patterson: Aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications
Rebeccah Ann Ison: Possession of cocaine
Keshone D. Britt: Carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence
Korbin Lee Robinson: Receiving stolen property and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon
Nicholas R. Minett: Possession of cocaine
Nadirah L. Jordan: Aggravated assault and petty theft
Melissa Sue Seekins: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin
Willian “Wilber” Anthony Howard: Burglary
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.