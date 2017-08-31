Trumbull County indictments: August 29, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 29, 2017:

Trint Cellars: Murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Richard Olsen Robson: Six counts of rape

Donald Jay “DJ” Bonetti: Six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition

Christopher J. Edwards: Five counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Angela Jean Ferris: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs with vehicle forfeiture

Will Edward Rulong: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture specifications

Noelle Ellen Bonini: Breaking and entering and criminal damaging or endangering

Heather Ann Bako: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

Austin Allen Moore: Possession of heroin and cocaine

Hubert H. Flowers, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability

Kevin J. Summers: Breaking and entering and domestic violence

Nathaniel D. Clark, III: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Gregory Allen Frampton: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and forgery

Dominic F. Talanca, II: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Cory Joseph Caimona: Possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance analog

Anthony James Whitacre: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Brandon Scott Soles: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Eric Delshaun Harsch: Failure to register with the sheriff, failure to notify sheriff of change of address and burglary

Keitsa Renee D. Harvey: Harassment with a bodily substance

Karl David Owens: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with vehicle forfeiture

Matthew D. Wrightsman: Possession of heroin

Brandon J. Pugh: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Avery Lynn Patterson: Aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Rebeccah Ann Ison: Possession of cocaine

Keshone D. Britt: Carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence

Korbin Lee Robinson: Receiving stolen property and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Nicholas R. Minett: Possession of cocaine

Nadirah L. Jordan: Aggravated assault and petty theft

Melissa Sue Seekins: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Willian “Wilber” Anthony Howard: Burglary

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

