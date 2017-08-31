Trumbull County raising awareness about drug overdoses

Trumbull County is hosting a vigil at the courthouse in honor of overdose awarenes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out on overdose awareness.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said it’s an issue that demands the Valley’s full attention and support.

“This is truly an epidemic. It’s a problem,” he said. “As far as law enforcement goes, it’s an uphill battle that sometimes we feel like we’re losing ground on, but we still try and stay on the cutting edge of the new task forces and new initiatives.”

Thursday night, Trumbull County is hosting a vigil at the courthouse in honor of overdose awareness. That begins at 6 p.m.

