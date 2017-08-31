Viola (Zarisky) Begala Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. for Viola Begala who passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center surrounded by her loved ones.

Viola was born in Struthers on October 30, 1924, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Plocik) Zarisky.

She was a wonderful homemaker, avid gardener and a generous and kind person.

Viola is survived by her children, Julie ( Fred) Hicken of New Middletown, Michael Begala of Poland, Robert (Terry) Begala of Canfield, James (Jane) Begala of Boardman, Christine (Jack) Zelinka of Poland and Edward Begala of Poland; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and her brother, Tom Zarisky of Boardman.

In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Begala; her stepdaughter, Patty Louise Begala; her sisters, Helen and Florence and her brothers Frank, Anthony and Joseph.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

