Warren crime activity: Paramedics say patient escaped after punching them

Thursday, August 24

Amy Clauss, 42, arrested and charged with forgery, theft in office and tampering with records. Investigators say Clauss stole over $17,000 from her employer, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

11:30 a.m. – 2700 block of Beck St. SE, a man said he saw three men running out of his house. He tried to catch them but wasn’t able to. The man told police they broke in through a window and ransacked his house.

1:30 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., two paramedics said a man they were transporting punched them in the face. They told police they were taking the patient from Trumbull Memorial Hospital to a behavioral hospital for treatment when he punched them in the back of the ambulance and took off running.

Friday, August 25

Termaine McCall, 39, arrested and charged with three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of domestic violence. Investigators say McCall raped a victim, who is now 12 years old, over the course of nearly two years.

Saturday, August 26

2:29 p.m. – W. Market St. and Buckeye St. NW, 31-year-old Tamara Bright, arrested on a warrant for escape and two warrants for petty theft, and additionally charged with falsification; 41-year-old Alan Dean, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and additionally charged with falsification. Police arrested Bright and Dean during a traffic stop. The officer said they initially lied about who they were. They pleaded not guilty to the falsification charges.

Sunday, August 27

3:00 a.m. – 400 block of Lane Dr. SW, 24-year-old Christopher Foster, arrested and charged with vehicle trespass, domestic violence and falsification. Police said Foster beat up a woman and left in her car. Officers pulled him over on Pine Street near Burton Street and said he gave them a false name. Foster pleaded not guilty to the charges.

3:27 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, 37-year-old Marlene Lockhart, arrested on two warrants.

Monday, August 28

10:53 a.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported home burglary.

3:36 p.m. – Elm Rd. NE and Scott St. NE, 20-year-old Khymoni Honzu, 22-year-old Jaymes Gaddis, and 24-year-old Ian Adams, of Ashtabula, all arrested on warrants. Police said Adams, a backseat passenger, ran out of a car an officer pulled over. The driver, Honzu, and her other passenger, Gaddis, were arrested. Police said they later found Adams climbing over a fence in the area of Belmont Street and Olive Avenue.

5:48 p.m. – 1400 block of North Park Ave., reported home burglary.

Tuesday, August 29

Tina Davis, 34, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business. Investigators say Davis gave a gun to Richard Latimer, which he used to kill a man in Weathersfield Township. They say she also helped Latimer clean gunshot residue from his hands after the murder. Latimer was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot in February.

Trint Cellars, charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the April death of a 63-year-old man near the Candlelight Apartments off of Harvard Drive SE.

3:15 p.m. – 2400 block of Elm Rd. NE, 38-year-old Elizabeth Dowalter, arrested and charged with driving while under the influence and falsification. Police responded to a reckless driver and found a car stopped with a woman slumped over at the wheel. Police said she was asleep and the car was still running. They turned off the car and woke up the woman, who said she was just tired. When they asked for her Social Security number, officers said she gave them a family member’s. Police said she failed a sobriety test, however, and they found suspected cocaine in her pocket. She was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail.

6:33 p.m. – 500 block of Scott St., 27-year-old Rah’ San Daniels, arrested on a warrant for a family offense and additionally charged with failure to comply and obstructing official business. Police said Daniels ran out of the car during a traffic stop. Officers later found him at a home in the 600 block of Olive Avenue but said he took off again in a car. Daniels led police on a chase through several back roads for about four minutes before he ran out of the car again on Ohio Avenue near Taylor Street, according to a police report. Officers caught up to him in a field in the 1200 block of Taylor Street.

Wednesday, August 30

12:05 a.m. – Niles Road, a 14-year-old boy said three men, including one who had a knife, stole his bicycle from him near St. Mary’s Cemetery.

2:00 a.m. – 1500 block of North Park Ave., 22-year-old Corey Stewart, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. A neighbor called police about a home on the street being broken into, saying the suspect kicked in the door. Officers found Stewart on Roosevelt Street shortly after. He pleaded not guilty, telling police he went into the house to get an ID card.

5:06 p.m. – 900 block of Terra Alta St., a woman said she unknowingly ate guacamole that was laced with marijuana.

5:50 p.m. – Colonial St., police responded to a carjacking. The victim, who was with a friend, said he was putting air in his tires when a man came up to them and asked for a ride. They agreed and as the victim was driving the man, the man told him to pull into an empty parking lot. The man then pulled out a gun and told both to get out of the car and leave their cell phones, according to a police report.

7 p.m. – 200 block of W. Market St., 25-year-old Michael Dorsey, charged with possession of marijuana. Police said Dorsey passed through an OVI checkpoint without showing his driver’s license, so they told him to drive into a diversion area for further investigation. Officers said they smelled marijuana in his car and found a baggie of the drug inside.

