Warren Harding’s Jalen Hooks verbals to Akron

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding Senior Jalen Hooks has verbally committed to play college football at the University of Akron.

Hooks made the official announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon:

“I would like to thank all of the coaches who’ve recruited me & extended me an offer from their program. With that being said, I am extremely proud to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Akron!! #GOZIPS”

Last season, Hooks pulled in 24 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed nine tackles and one interception on defense.

Hooks was also considering Kent State, Cincinnati, Miam (OH) and Toledo.